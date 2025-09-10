Eddie Howe of Newcastle (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Former German footballer Mario Basler has now warned Nick Woltemade that he has made a big mistake in joining Newcastle United.

Basler believes that the 23-year-old striker should have stayed at Stuttgart for another year or moved to Bayern Munich instead of moving to the Premier League with Newcastle.

Newcastle have paid €90 million to sign the German international, and they will hope that he can hit the ground running and establish himself as a key player for them. They wanted to sign him as a replacement for Alexander Isak, who has moved to Liverpool.

The Swedish Internation was exceptional for them, and replacing him will be a massive challenge. However, the German is a talented player with a bright future, and it remains to be seen whether he can adapt to English football quickly.

Nick Woltemade has been warned

“Uli Hoeneß was right in Doppelpass: Woltemade isn’t worth €90 million. And he’ll have big problems in Newcastle,” he said to GOAL. “I don’t think Woltemade will prevail in Newcastle. In my opinion, this move was the wrong one for Woltemade. “Either he should have stayed in Stuttgart for another year, or he should have gone to Munich. It all happened very quickly. An offer came in, and he was gone immediately. “I think that was a big mistake for the career of this young man, who certainly played a great six months. I think it was the wrong move. It wasn’t the step for his career that would move him forward.”

Can Woltemade make his mark?

The player will certainly hope to prove his doubters wrong with his performances in the coming months. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can get the best out of him.

The Magpies have paid a substantial amount of money for the player, and the pricetag could weigh heavily on the player. It remains to be seen how he deals with the weight of the expectations.