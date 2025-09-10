9/10 rating for Arsenal star in latest international game provides a welcome boost for Mikel Arteta

England players celebrate against Serbia (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans weren’t initially that pleased with the signing of Noni Madueke from Chelsea this summer, but could it be turning into a masterstroke?

The days of those anti-Madueke petitions certainly feel like a distant memory now, with the 23-year-old showing plenty of promise in his early Arsenal appearances, as well as a really impressive display for England last night.

Madueke was awarded a 9/10 rating by Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian, with the former Chelsea man described as “lively”, as well as “unselfish” and “creative”.

Madueke also earned high ratings from the likes of the Mirror and Sky Sports, and his improvement really couldn’t have come at a better time.

Noni Madueke might end up being a superb signing for Arsenal after all

Madueke showed flashes of quality at Chelsea, but wasn’t really consistent enough, though we’re perhaps now seeing him entering his peak years.

Arsenal fans might have been sceptical about the signing at first, but it now seems increasingly clear that the club knew what they were doing with this deal.

The England international now also has the important role of filling in for the injured Bukayo Saka, so Gooners will be delighted that he’s in such fine form.

Madueke ensuring Arsenal and England don’t miss Saka

Saka has been a world class performer for Arsenal and England for a number of years now, so his latest injury is undoubtedly a big blow.

Madueke, however, is a similar style of player who is showing he can more than do the job of covering for his teammate.

Chelsea fans won’t be too concerned yet, but one has to wonder if everyone associated with the west London club will come to regret the decision to sell Madueke this summer if he carries on playing like this.