Report: Defender rejects Liverpool offer with his heart set on a move to Euro giants

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate has turned down a third contract offer from Liverpool, signaling a clear message, the Reds may be resigned to losing their 26-year-old centre-back when his deal expires next summer.

The Reds have been involved in contract talks with the defender for a long time but no solution has been reached between the two parties.

Konate has entered the final year of his deal at Anfield and by the end of this season, he will become a free agent.

At the start of this year, Konate will be allowed to indulge in talks with other clubs for a pre-contract agreement.

Ibrahima Konate rejects contract offer from Liverpool

According to Marca, after rejecting a third offer from Liverpool, Konate has made up his mind to join Real Madrid as a free agent.

It is a similar situation to what the Merseyside club faced with Trent Alexander-Arnold at the end of last season.

Since joining Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2021, Konate has become a key defensive figure alongside Virgil van Dijk. But with his contract set to expire in June 2026, negotiations have reached a standstill.

Konate’s reluctance to commit couldn’t come at a worse time for Liverpool. Real Madrid, a club no stranger to poaching Premier League stars, sees him as a prime target.

All signs show Konate is heading to Real Madrid

The Frenchman himself has added fuel to the speculation, humorously remarking that teammate Kylian Mbappe “calls me every two hours” to persuade him toward a move to Madrid.

Sources indicate that Real Madrid are openly confident they’ll land him on a free next summer. Marca reportedly describes his exit as a “sure thing”, showing the growing inevitability of the move.

With talks stalled and Madrid pulling ahead, all signs suggest Konate’s Anfield days may be numbered. Unless Liverpool can bridge the gap, with improved terms, the Frenchman will be the next big name to leave the club.

