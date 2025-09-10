Report: Man United have already decided their January transfer window priority

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have identified the need for a defensive midfield upgrade and are actively looking for reinforcements in January, according to Football Insider.

Ruben Amorim, despite being backed with substantial summer signings, still views a midfield overhaul as essential to the squad’s evolution.

The Red Devils signed Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens to strengthen their squad.

Man United are looking for a new defensive midfielder

However, they failed to sign a new midfielder even after actively pursuing a move for Brighton star Carlos Baleba.

Brighton refused to sell the midfielder this summer as it became too late for them to sign a replacement but the United hierarchy realise that a new defensive midfielder is a priority for the club moving forward.

The Red Devils currently have the options of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte in that position but the former is coming towards the end of his career and his form has dropped significantly in recent times, while the latter has struggled to adapt to English football since his move from Paris Saint-Germain.

United are lacking a reliable midfield presence

To address these limitations, United are now seeking a midfielder who has strength with technical flair, a player capable of breaking up opposition play while progressing the ball effectively.

Even this season, it has become evident in few matches that United have played that a new midfielder is needed at the club to bridge the gap between defense and attack.

While the attack and goalkeeping departments were strengthened, it comes as a huge surprise that United did not complete the signing of a midfielder, considering that it is a desperate need of their squad.

With the January transfer window four months away, the Red Devils have already made up their mind about their future transfer business.

