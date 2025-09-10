Report: Tottenham make decision on the future of 28-year-old star nearing the end of his deal

Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, speaks to his players during the pre-season (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to agree on a new deal with Rodrigo Bentancur.

A report from TBR football, Thomas Frank is impressed with the performances of the Uruguay International, and the North London out are now looking to accelerate talks to secure his long-term future at the club.

Atletico Madrid are keen on Bentancur.

Spurs should keep Rodrigo Bentancur

The player is in the final year of his contract with the Premier League club, and Tottenham will not want to lose him on a free transfer at the end of the season. He will be able to secure a pre-contract agreement to join foreign clubs in January. Spurs must secure his long-term future quickly if they want to keep him at the club.

There is no doubt that Spurs need his quality and experience in the midfield. They will be hoping to do well in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League this season. They need a deeper squad with adequate quality, and the South American will be a handy option for them.

Can Spurs convince Bentancur?

Rodrigo Bentancur runs with the ball
Rodrigo Bentancur runs with the ball (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see if the midfielder is willing to commit his long-term future to the club. Tottenham have an ambitious project, and they are fighting for major trophies. They have won the UEFA Europa League recently, and the player will be tempted to stay on. He is a valued member of the first team, and he has no reason to force an exit from the club.

The player is at the peak of his career, and he will want to play regularly at the highest level. Tottenham will be able to provide him with that opportunity. It remains to be seen whether the two parties can finalise an agreement in the coming weeks.

Tottenham have done well to improve the squad, and they must look to secure the futures of their key players now.

