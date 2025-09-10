Sullivan intervenes as West Ham offered Man United player in summer

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham were poised to secure Andre Onana on loan from Manchester United this summer, until chairman David Sullivan stepped in and aborted the deal, according to talkSPORT.

Onana’s high-profile errors in United’s embarrassing Carabao Cup loss to League Two side Grimsby were enough to make West Ham rethink.

Despite considering the Cameroonian shot-stopper, West Ham “pulled the plug” amid growing concerns over his reliability.

Andre Onana is set to leave Man United

Onana’s transfer to Trabzonspor is nearly finalised, but it was once expected he might continue his season in the Premier League. West Ham had explored a temporary deal, likely to plug a gap between the sticks.

Yet, his costly mistakes in a humiliating defeat ultimately soured the potential deal. Even though the Hammers were not the only club monitoring the situation, his Grimsby collapse made them rethink.

The arrival of Senne Lammens at Man United from Royal Antwerp further dimmed Onana’s prospects. United signaled a shift in their approach to goalkeeping priorities, favouring fresh talent and leaving Onana’s future in doubt.

Combined with a wage cut-on clause tied to Champions League qualification and his frustration at United, the signs pointed toward a loan move being both necessary and imminent.

The Turkish move seems set to offer a lifeline. Trabzonspor’s interest and the club’s more forgiving environment provide Onana with a temporary escape and a chance to recalibrate.

West Ham have faced goalkeeping issues this season

West Ham, on the other hand, are exploring a return for Łukasz Fabiański, who remains available as a free agent.

The Hammers started the season thin between the sticks. Wes Foderingham’s departure to Aris Limassol left them with just Alphonse Areola and new signing Mads Hermansen, whose shaky form, conceding eight goals in his first two league outings, only highlighted the club’s vulnerability.

The Hammers chairman David Sullivan personally got involved to veto any move for Onana this summer.

