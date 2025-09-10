“Not that sure” – Seriousness of Arsenal star’s injury not yet confirmed, says expert

William Saliba walking off after picking up an injury for Arsenal (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The seriousness of William Saliba’s injury has not yet been confirmed, according to journalist and Arsenal expert Charles Watts.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest weekly column, Watts explained that Mikel Arteta would likely address the stories about Saliba in his press conference later this week.

For now, we know that Saliba had to be taken off quite early in Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat away to Liverpool before the international break.

The France international may now be set for 3-4 weeks out, according to the French press, but Watts insists that has not yet been confirmed to him by the club.

This perhaps gives Arsenal fans just the faintest glimmer of hope that the Saliba injury isn’t as serious as has been reported in some quarters.

William Saliba injury latest

Discussing the Saliba injury, Watts said: “Of course it’s a blow to be without William Saliba. He’s one of the best centre-backs in the world and he’s part of, in my view anyway, the best centre-back partnership in the world.

“So you want him fit and available all the time, especially at this stage of the season when Arsenal have some many tricky early fixtures to navigate.

“I’ve seen the reports from France about a potential 3-4 week absence due to the ankle problem he picked up against Liverpool, but that’s not something I’ve had confirmed to me yet so I’m still not that sure if that timeframe is correct.

“So we’ll see what happens and how quickly he recovers. Mikel Arteta will no doubt be asked about the situation at this Friday’s press conference.”

Cristhian Mosquera can cover for Saliba

Even though that game at Liverpool ended in defeat, Cristhian Mosquera put in an impressive shift after being subbed on in place of the injured Saliba.

The talented young Spaniard was really thrown into the deep end, but he produced a solid and calm performance.

Mosquera joined Arsenal from Valencia in the summer and looks like he could play a more important role than initially expected.

Arsenal fans will hope Saliba can return soon, but the club clearly did good work to bring in such a promising young defender to give them cover in that position.