Liverpool & Manchester United eyeing transfer move for the “next Virgil van Dijk”

Aaron Bouwman celebrates with his Ajax teammates (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly both among the main clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Ajax wonderkid Aaron Bouwman.

The highly-rated 18-year-old centre-back looks like the next big thing to come out of Ajax’s famous academy, and he already has top clubs monitoring him.

According to TEAMtalk, the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd have had their scouts watch Bouwman in recent times.

The report also suggests that he looks like a technically gifted central defender who has it in him to become the next Virgil van Dijk.

The likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Barcelona are also mentioned as suitors for the young Dutchman.

Aaron Bouwman to follow in Virgil van Dijk’s footsteps at Liverpool?

Aaron Bouwman in action for Ajax (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Given the presence of Van Dijk at Liverpool, it would surely make sense for Bouwman to move there and learn from the Reds captain.

That could be an ideal opportunity for Bouwman to get the guidance he needs to fulfil his potential, while it would likely also mean a route into Arne Slot’s first-team in the future.

While Bouwman probably wouldn’t start regularly straight away for Liverpool, he could be ideal to come in as a long-term successor to Van Dijk.

Still, it seems clear he’ll also have other tempting options, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

United could be a risky move given their current struggles, but he would at least probably be guaranteed a decent amount of playing time at Old Trafford.

MUFC do have a few other talented young defenders, though, such as Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven.

  1. leave it to the youngster to decide where and what’s Best for himself. no need to force him. I am sure we can find adequate and capable replacements for those ageing players at our liverpool ‘s club.

    Reply

