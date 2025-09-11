“In the next 24 hours…” – Fabrizio Romano delivers update on key Man Utd transfer saga

Fabrizio Romano has a Manchester United transfer update (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on Andre Onana’s future as he looks set to finalise his departure from Manchester United.

The Cameroon international is supposedly now set to travel to Turkey some time in the next 24 hours to put the finishing touches on his loan move to Trabzonspor.

According to Romano, Onana will be travelling with his agent to complete his season-long move to Trabzonspor, with no purchase option or loan fee included as part of the deal.

See below for details as Onana finally looks set for a new chapter in his career after a hugely disappointing spell at Old Trafford…

??? André Onana travels to Turkey in the next 24 hours together with his agent! Plan confirmed: he’s becoming new Trabzonspor player on loan from Man United until June 2026. No buy option clause or loan fee. pic.twitter.com/NB2udJqSD4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2025

Andre Onana surely has no future at Manchester United

It’s hard to imagine Onana will be coming back to play again for United once this loan deal comes to an end.

Even if this is just a loan move, the Athletic report that it’s considered highly unlikely the Red Devils goalkeeper will play for the club again.

Onana has been a major flop for United, making a series of costly individual errors that will likely leave him with the unwanted legacy of being one of the club’s worst ever ‘keepers.

Senne Lammens to replace Onana?

MUFC recently signed Senne Lammens, and they’ll hope he can shine as Ruben Amorim’s new number one.

The highly-regarded young Belgian looks like he could be an astute signing, but in some ways it’s also a risk as he’s yet to test himself at the very highest level.

Onana arrived at United with a lot more experience after shining at Inter Milan, but proved a poor signing, so we’ll have to see how Lammens adjusts to the expectations of representing such a big club.