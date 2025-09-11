Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal turned down summer approach from Bayern Munich

Gabriel Martinelli could have left Arsenal during the summer transfer window. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal had a busy 2025 summer transfer window, although they struggled to secure sufficient funds from sales. Their efforts would have been helped had Gabriel Martinelli left, although that failed to materialise.

A number of clubs, including those in Saudi Arabia, have shown interest in Martinelli, who has started two of Arsenal’s opening three Premier League matches. The Brazil international remained in north London, although a move to Germany could have been possible.

Arsenal snubbed Bayern Munich approach for Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal
Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Bayern Munich tried to sign Martinelli during the summer, but Arsenal were not prepared to sanction a deal at the price that the Bundesliga side wanted.

“Another player that was considered by Bayern for the winger position is Gabriel Martinelli. Bayern also spoke to the agents of Martinelli, it was a positive conversation but Martinelli is very happy at Arsenal and Arsenal showed no intention to accept anything close to €30m-€35m.

“For them the player is worth way more and this is why the negotiation never advanced. But Martinelli was a serious target for Bayern at the beginning of the summer transfer window. Then, again, it didn’t evolve because of financial reasons and also because Martinelli is comfortable at Arsenal.”

Bayern tried to sign a number of left wingers during the summer, and in the end, they settled on Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, who made the move to the Allianz Arena in July – and he has made a strong start in the Bundesliga, with two goals and two assists in two appearances.

Martinelli is facing a very important season for his Arsenal career, as he could be moved on in 2026 if his struggles continue. AC Milan are interested in acquiring his services in January, although any deal would need to be done in the right circumstances for the Londoners.

