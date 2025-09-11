Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates with his Crystal Palace teammates (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta could reportedly be tempted by a transfer to Aston Villa, but has no interest on joining Leeds United.

The Frenchman has shone during his time at Selhurst Park, and it seems this has led to plenty of transfer interest in him ahead of January.

It remains to be seen if Palace will realistically sell such an important player after already losing Eberechi Eze to Arsenal during the summer.

However, it seems Mateta himself would be tempted by the opportunity to move to Villa, even if he has no interest in a potential move to Leeds, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Jean-Philippe Mateta tempted by Aston Villa transfer

Mateta looks like a player capable of playing at a higher level, and he could see Villa as an ideal option for him.

The prolific 28-year-old may have won himself an FA Cup with Palace, but if he moves to Villa he might have more of a realistic opportunity of playing in Europe every season, and perhaps even the Champions League.

Mateta could be ideal to help Villa replace Ollie Watkins, whose Villa future came into some doubt during the summer.

It may be that AVFC won’t be able to hold on to Watkins for that much longer, but Mateta is a similarly proven, prolific Premier League forward who could plug that gap if needed.

Mateta also has interest from Newcastle, as CaughtOffside recently reported.