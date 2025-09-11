Leeds star seen as ideal partner for £39m Bayern Munich man

Anton Stach in action for Leeds. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Leeds have made a good start to their Premier League return, with four points in their opening three matches. The 5-0 defeat to Arsenal was a blow, but a victory over Everton and draw against Newcastle has elevated the confidence levels at Elland Road after a positive summer transfer window.

Among those to join Leeds in the summer was defensive midfielder Anton Stach, who arrived from Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim. The 26-year-old has played every minute of the Premier League season thus far, while he was also used as a substitute during the Carabao Cup second round defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.

Stach’s move to the Premier League could increase his chances of a return to the German national team, especially if he can continue the form he has shown in his opening four appearances in a Leeds shirt.

Anton Stach chances rated of Germany call-up for World Cup

As per Leeds All Over, SportBild have given their thoughts on the possibility of Stach being a starter for Germany at next summer’s World Cup in North America.

“The last of only two international matches so far in the summer of 2022. But a good start to the season with the newly promoted Premier League team, plus an exciting profile as a strong running midfielder and sweeper in front of the defence. Nagelsmann is still looking for an ideal partner alongside captain Joshua Kimmich.”

The next few months will be crucial for Stach if he is to work his way into the thoughts of Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann, but Leeds should be the perfect environment for him to showcase his talents.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Stach is able to earn a recall, but he will feel that his best chances of being at next summer’s World Cup will be if he is selected in one of the next three squads that Nagelsmann picks.