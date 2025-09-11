Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool “will have the chance” to reach agreement with 26-year-old star

Ibrahima Konate is facing an uncertain future at Liverpool. (Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images)

Liverpool had a very productive summer transfer window, but they were not able to finalise all of their required business. A deal for Marc Guehi collapsed at the last minute, while there is still uncertainty over the future of fellow defender Ibrahima Konate.

Konate is now well into the final 12 months of his Liverpool contract, and in January, he is able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs – one of whom would be Real Madrid, who maintain their interest in the France international.

Real Madrid lie in wait as Liverpool eye Ibrahima Konate talks

Ibrahima Konate and Viktor Gyokeres in action
Ibrahima Konate in action for Liverpool. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, it was reported that Konate had rejected Liverpool’s latest contract offer, but there is still hope that he will remain at Anfield for years to come. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there will be chances for an agreement to be reached before Real Madrid can strike in January.

“Real Madrid have a genuine interest in the situation of Ibrahima Konate, but they don’t want to upset Liverpool. Liverpool will have the chance, for sure, in September, October, November, December – until the end of the season – to try and extend the contract of Ibrahima Konate.

“Despite agreements between Liverpool and the player being very close one year ago, these conversations stopped because of new details being discussed. Real Madrid internally keep thinking of Konate.”

It will be very interesting to see how the situation with Konate plays out. Liverpool will be desperate to avoid a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation from earlier this year, but at this stage, there is a very good chance that the two former teammates are reunited at the Santiago Bernabeu. For now, the situation remains open, much to the frustration of Anfield officials.

