Gary Neville warns Liverpool they could regret one major transfer decision

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has suggested that Liverpool might live to regret not paying more for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi this summer.

In the end, the Reds missed out on Guehi late on in the transfer window, and Neville has discussed the saga with his fellow pundits on this week’s episode of the Overlap.

Guehi has shone for Palace and would surely have been a superb signing for Liverpool, but they may now have to wait until next summer to sign him on a free.

The England international was close to joining this year, though, and Neville has questioned if Liverpool might regret not paying a bit more to get the deal done sooner.

Liverpool might regret missing out on Marc Guehi transfer, says Gary Neville

Neville has suggested that LFC might have been able to persuade Palace to let Guehi go without a replacement if they’d been prepared to make a higher bid.

“I wonder if Liverpool will regret at some point, if say (Ibrahima) Konate did get injured, not going like 45 or 50 (million) and just getting him over the line,” Neville said.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher argued that his old club always like to get value for money, so it seems this kind of approach was never likely.

The pundits also all discussed what could happen next, with the expectation seeming to be that Guehi would most likely be targeted by Liverpool again once he becomes a free agent.

CaughtOffside have also been informed that Liverpool remain confident over signing Guehi, even if other clubs could also in theory get the opportunity to hijack the deal due to his contract situation.

