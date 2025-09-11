Sources: Liverpool “confident” of completing free transfer & set sights on ambitious £87m deal

Michael Olise and Desire Doue celebrate (Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images)

Liverpool have just had a busy summer transfer window and are making more ambitious plans for the future, sources have told CaughtOffside.

The Reds want to continue investing in elite talent to keep on improving their squad, and have Michael Olise and Marc Guehi in their sights as top targets.

Sources with ties to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool remain confident of winning the race for Guehi when he becomes a free agent next summer.

Crystal Palace ended up blocking a move for the England defender late on in the last transfer window, and it’s now anticipated that he’ll see out his contract and leave for free in a year’s time.

Liverpool relaxed about rival interest in Marc Guehi

Although there have been murmurings of Real Madrid interest in Guehi, while other clubs could also join the race as he becomes one of the most tempting free agents on the market, there is no sense of panic at Liverpool.

One source was adamant that Liverpool remain “confident” that they’re leading the race for Guehi after agreeing personal terms with him over the summer.

CaughtOffside also couldn’t confirm Real Madrid’s interest in Guehi, with sources close to Liverpool viewing these stories as “noise”.

Liverpool eyeing Michael Olise to replace Mohamed Salah

Elsewhere, Liverpool are also eyeing up Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, CaughtOffside understands.

The France international would likely have an asking price of around £87m, though some sources indicated that there is a clause or at least a verbal agreement to negotiate for slightly lower than that with Premier League clubs.

There is the sense that Olise would like to come back to England, and one imagines he’ll have plenty of suitors if he does decide to return.

“Olise is top of Liverpool’s list,” one source said. “He’s seen by many at Liverpool as a natural Salah heir.”

Bayern surely won’t want to lose an important player like Olise, but they also strengthened their attack with the signing of Luis Diaz this summer, so have decent depth in that position.