Denzel Dumfries could make a move to the Premier League in 2026. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Man City did a lot of encouraging business during the summer, but they failed to address their biggest area of weakness: right-back. A deal was sought for Newcastle and England star Tino Livramento, but in the end, neither he nor anyone else made the move.

And this has left Pep Guardiola with a lack of options, with Matheus Nunes and Rico Lewis expected to fight it out to be Man City’s starter – although neither has managed to consistently perform well there over the last 12 months. And even if one or both do improve, it is expected that a move will be made in 2026.

Man City set sights on 2026 move for Denzel Dumfries

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Denzel Dumfries is one of the players that Man City will run the rule over before the next transfer window in January.

“Dumfries is somebody who is on their radar. He’s the Dutch international full-back, so they’ll know all about him, it’s not as if he’s a player going under the radar who they could pick up.

“City will know what he can do and what he would bring to the team, so if the manager and the scouts agree he’s the right target, they’ll make a move. He’s been clear about wanting to play in the Premier League, so that’s opened the door for them.

“I think there are a lot of questions about this Man City side, especially at the back, and it’s something they’re going to want to address when they can. They’ve been playing Nunes at right-back even though it’s not his natural position. Obviously Rico Lewis can play there as well, but they don’t see him as the answer to the problem.

“Right-back is a position they really want to strengthen in, so there are a few targets on their radar and Dumfries could be one they make a move for if they decide he’s the right man for the job.”

Dumfries has attracted interest from the likes of Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea in recent weeks, but given that Man City are more desperate than those clubs for a new right-back, they could be considered favourites to sign him.