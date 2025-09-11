Report: Man United plan to sign midfield duo, including 22-year-old rising star

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
Posted by
Elliot Anderson in action for Nottingham Forest in pre-season
Elliot Anderson in action for Nottingham Forest in pre-season (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly planning to sign two new midfielders in upcoming transfer windows.

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen in that position after missing out on Brighton’s Carlos Baleba in the summer, and he’s still one of the names on the club’s radar.

Another to become a priority is Nottingham Forest’s rising star Elliot Anderson, according to TEAMtalk.

The report explains that Baleba remains the dream signing for Man Utd, but Anderson is also firmly on their list as they look for a double signing in that area of their squad.

Anderson has shone for Forest and also recently won his first caps for England.

Manchester United set for midfield shake-up with Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba

Elliot Anderson in action for Nottingham Forest
Elliot Anderson in action for Nottingham Forest (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

United had a busy summer bringing in new attacking players and a new goalkeeper, but they could still do with a major overhaul of their midfield options.

Casemiro’s situation could be one to watch, and even if he’s shown some signs of improvement under Ruben Amorim, he probably won’t be a long-term option.

That means it would surely make sense for MUFC to start planning for life without Casemiro as soon as possible.

TEAMtalk claim that United could make one signing in January and then one next summer, so it will be interesting to see if Elliot could join them this season.

More Stories / Latest News
Michael Olise and Desire Doue celebrate
Sources: Liverpool “confident” of completing free transfer & set sights on ambitious £87m deal
Manchester United logo and breaking news banner
“In the next 24 hours…” – Fabrizio Romano delivers update on key Man Utd transfer saga
Report: Liverpool could enter into a bidding war with Real Madrid for “incredible player”

Baleba perhaps looks like the harder deal to get done, so that might have to be the signing that waits until next summer.

Kobbie Mainoo is also facing an uncertain future as ESPN claim he’s still interested in a possible loan move to Napoli.

Overall, it seems there’s a decent chance we could see a very different United midfield lining up for the club in a year’s time.

More Stories Carlos Baleba Elliot Anderson

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *