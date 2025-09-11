Report: Man United plan to sign midfield duo, including 22-year-old rising star

Elliot Anderson in action for Nottingham Forest in pre-season (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly planning to sign two new midfielders in upcoming transfer windows.

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen in that position after missing out on Brighton’s Carlos Baleba in the summer, and he’s still one of the names on the club’s radar.

Another to become a priority is Nottingham Forest’s rising star Elliot Anderson, according to TEAMtalk.

The report explains that Baleba remains the dream signing for Man Utd, but Anderson is also firmly on their list as they look for a double signing in that area of their squad.

Anderson has shone for Forest and also recently won his first caps for England.

Manchester United set for midfield shake-up with Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba

United had a busy summer bringing in new attacking players and a new goalkeeper, but they could still do with a major overhaul of their midfield options.

Casemiro’s situation could be one to watch, and even if he’s shown some signs of improvement under Ruben Amorim, he probably won’t be a long-term option.

That means it would surely make sense for MUFC to start planning for life without Casemiro as soon as possible.

TEAMtalk claim that United could make one signing in January and then one next summer, so it will be interesting to see if Elliot could join them this season.

Baleba perhaps looks like the harder deal to get done, so that might have to be the signing that waits until next summer.

Kobbie Mainoo is also facing an uncertain future as ESPN claim he’s still interested in a possible loan move to Napoli.

Overall, it seems there’s a decent chance we could see a very different United midfield lining up for the club in a year’s time.