“He’ll be leaving” – Aston Villa star strongly tipped for transfer away by former club official

Aston Villa midfielder Ross Barkley will surely be leaving at the end of his contract, according to one of the club’s former scouts Bryan King.

Barkley has had something of an up-and-down career down the years and it’s now unclear what the future could hold for him.

The 31-year-old started out as a real wonderkid in his Everton days, but struggled when he later earned a big move to Chelsea.

Since then, Barkley has occasionally shown signs of reviving his career in spells with Luton Town and Aston Villa, but he’s now fallen down the pecking order in Unai Emery’s squad again.

Ross Barkley surely leaving Aston Villa soon, says former scout

King now widely expects that Barkley is coming towards the end of his time at Villa Park.

The England international will be out of contract at the end of this season, and it seems highly unlikely that Villa will offer him a new deal.

“He’s not going to be a member of the Europa League squad, and he’s not going to play regularly in the Premier League.

“He’s out of contract at the end of the season, and I think he’ll be leaving Villa on a free as well, to be honest.”

This probably won’t come as a big surprise to Villa fans, and they’ll just be hoping that adequate plans are in place to bolster their squad once this departure does take place.

It would not be ideal to lose too many midfielders at once, and there is a risk of that as Fichajes claim Youri Tielemans is attracting strong interest from Atletico Madrid.