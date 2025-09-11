Steve Cooper looks on during Leicester's defeat to Manchester United last season (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has named a likely option who’ll be in line to replace Oliver Glasner as the Eagles’ manager in 2026.

Glasner has been linked with Manchester United after doing some hugely impressive work at Selhurst Park, winning the FA Cup final last season and the Community Shield at the start of this campaign.

Still, there could be strong candidates out there even if Glasner does leave for a bigger job, and Jordan believes former Leicester City and Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper will be one to watch.

Cooper has just taken the job at Brondby, and Jordan suspects that could line him up for a move back to a Premier League club in a year’s time.

Steve Cooped tipped to replace Oliver Glasner as Crystal Palace manager

“There was an interest in Cooper at Palace two or three years ago. Glasner is not going to be at Palace in a year’s time (laughing) – as much as I may want him to be,” Jordan told talkSPORT.

“He’s not gonna be at Palace. He’s got a year left. I’d be gobsmacked. I hope he is and I hope I’m wrong.

“But given the fact he’s barely been backed, given the fact it’s going to be very difficult for him to replicate what he achieved last year, it is a distinct possibility he’s going to be on his way from Palace.

“Given the fact that Cooper was liked by Palace, it wouldn’t be beyond the wit of man to put him into Brondby, get Brondby going for a year and then move him out of Brondby into Palace, because Blitzer is the intellectual capital behind both.”

Palace fans will no doubt hope they can keep Glasner for as long as possible, but they probably also have to be realistic about their manager being a man in demand, just as many of their star players have been.