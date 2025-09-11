Tottenham have undergone significant off-field changes in recent months. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The last few months have seen big changes at Tottenham, with the most notable being Daniel Levy’s exit as chairman last week. And there could now be further moves made by the club’s hierarchy.

Compared to the rest of the “big 6”, Tottenham have notorious for being lower spenders, and this has led to concerns among their supporters. However, there is chances for more money to be spent going forward.

Tottenham to receive significant cash injection

According to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol (via TBR Football), Tottenham are set to receive a significant financial boost via the Lewis family, who control a significant 70.12% stake in the club through their ENIC Group.

“A lot of Tottenham fans complain about the fact that they don’t spend as much money on players as their rivals or pay the kind of wages their rivals pay, now that could be set to change because Tottenham’s majority holders, The Lewis Family, could be ready to put more money into the club.

“How would that extra money be spent? Well, that would be up to the new leadership team at Tottenham because they have been told what you need to do is deliver more success on the pitch.

“If they decide that the best way to use that money is to pay more wages, because at the moment, Tottenham’s wages to turnover ratio is the lowest in the Premier League, 42%. If they believe we need to pay players higher wages or we need to spend more in the transfer market, then I think they will be backed to do that.”

It remains to be seen whether this money does arrive at Tottenham, and if so, whether it will help them to close the gap on the teams above them in the Premier League.