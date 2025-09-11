Aston Villa players with Unai Emery (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid are reportedly preparing to seriously step up their interest in a potential transfer move for Aston Villa central midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international has mostly been a key player during his time at Villa Park, having previously also impressed during a spell at Leicester City.

According to Fichajes, Tielemans could now be set to earn himself a big move to La Liga, with Atletico prepared to make an offer for the 28-year-old.

The report states that Diego Simeone’s side would be prepared to offer Villa a package worth a total of €45m for Tielemans, with an initial €35m plus €10m in add-ons.

Should Aston Villa let Youri Tielemans leave for Atletico Madrid?

It will be interesting to see if Villa are prepared to let Tielemans go, with the Midlands outfit tending to have to sell players from time to time in the last year or so.

Douglas Luiz was sold to Juventus last summer, while Jhon Duran left in January and Jacob Ramsey was then sold to Newcastle United this summer.

It would be a blow for Villa to lose Tielemans as well, but it might be that the right offer would have to be considered.

Tielemans isn’t getting any younger, so it might be a smart financial move to cash in on him while they still can.

This could allow them to keep in line with PSR whilst also perhaps giving them a bit more money to work with that could be invested in a younger midfielder to replace him.