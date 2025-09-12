“Fits perfectly” – Man United eye transfer move for star whose price has been cut to £60m

Ruben Amorim with Benjamin Sesko (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are one of the clubs weighing up a January transfer window move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also keen on the England international and you can get more information on them in my full Daily Briefing column here.

For Man Utd, it seems clear that a new midfielder is a priority in the near future as they tried and failed to sign Brighton’s Carlos Baleba towards the end of the summer.

Sources have confirmed that Wharton is also high up on the Red Devils’ list, with Ruben Amorim a big fan of the 21-year-old.

What sources have said about Man United’s transfer pursuit of Adam Wharton

My source this morning told me: “United see Wharton as the ideal replacement for Casemiro, who’s expected to leave at the end of the season.

“His ability to dictate play from deep fits perfectly into Ruben Amorim’s tactical setup. They made an approach in the summer, but Palace rejected it outright.”

There was late interest in Wharton towards the end of the summer window, but he would have cost £100m at that point.

For January, Wharton will more likely cost around £60m as he could be keen to get a move to a club playing in Europe to boost his World Cup hopes with England.

Adam Wharton looks ideal for Man United

Wharton has the quality to make it at the highest level, and it would be interesting to see him in a United shirt.

Clearly, MUFC are not where they want to be right now, but a signing like Wharton could be transformative for them and give Amorim the kind of midfield playmaker from deep that he so sorely needs.

Wharton’s playing style is reminiscent of United legend Michael Carrick, and he could prove similarly key to helping the club back to success.