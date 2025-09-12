Mikel Arteta laughs about Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs sacking as reporter attempts dig at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta and Ange Postecoglou (Photo via Hayters, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta couldn’t help but laugh about the fact that Ange Postecoglou was sacked despite winning a trophy for Tottenham last season.

The Australian tactician is now back in management, having been unveiled as the new Nottingham Forest manager this week, replacing Nuno Espirito Santo in time to take on Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Arteta was given some rather pointed questions about the fact that, despite his controversial playing style, Postecoglou does seem to deliver silverware.

Spurs won the Europa League final last season under Postecoglou’s management, though it wasn’t enough to keep him in the job.

Mikel Arteta appears to be amused at Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs sacking

Watch the video below as these questions about trophies are put to Arteta, with the Spanish tactician not really taking the bait as it seemed to be a line of questioning designed to put the Arsenal manager under the spotlight for not winning a trophy for the last five years…

When asked if winning trophies was the most important thing, Arteta rightly pointed out that it’s clearly not always, as Postecoglou didn’t keep his job at Tottenham.

For all the talk of trophies, it’s important to remember that Arsenal have been superbly consistent in the last few years, finishing second place three times in a row.

There’s no trophy for that, but it’s arguably harder to do than finishing 17th and winning the Europa League as Tottenham did.

It will be interesting to see what the mood is like between these two managers when they meet at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Postecoglou doesn’t have a good record against Arteta, having drawn 2-2 in his first North London Derby, before losing the subsequent three matches they had against each other.