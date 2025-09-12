“100%” – Sources reveal hugely positive Arsenal transfer update amid potential Real Madrid saga

Arsenal duo William Saliba and Bukayo Saka (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal may be set to receive good news on both William Saliba and Bukayo Saka very soon, as first reported via the Daily Briefing.

Saliba and Saka are both in talks over new contracts, and one reliable source told me today that both players “will stay 100%”.

Real Madrid have an interest in Saliba, as is to be expected, but the France international has not yet received any kind of approach from the Spanish giants.

Arsenal appear to be in safe hands with new sporting director Andrea Berta, who did great work during the summer transfer window with a number of big-name signings.

On top of that, he also recently secured new deals for Gabriel Magalhaes and Ethan Nwaneri.

Arsenal need to keep Saliba and Saka

It would be a huge blow for Arsenal to lose two such important players after so much progress made in the last few years.

Mikel Arteta has done a great job to make the Gunners competitive again, but it’s hard to know how far this team could realistically go if they were to lose arguably their best centre-back and best attacking player.

Saka is homegrown so many will feel a bit more optimistic about his loyalty to Arsenal, but the Real Madrid links surrounding Saliba will surely be a concern.

Still, it seems the 24-year-old is happy at the Emirates Stadium, and there’s surely a good chance that Berta and Arteta will be able to successfully sell this ambitious project to him.

Then again, we all know about the pull of Real Madrid, who signed homegrown Liverpool man Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer after he ran down his contract.

Los Blancos arguably remain the biggest footballing institution in the world, so if they do come in for Saliba, it’s hard to imagine he wouldn’t at least listen to what they had to say.