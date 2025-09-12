Fabrizio Romano says exciting Chelsea transfer is already “here we go” for 2026

There's some major breaking Chelsea news (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly set to sign talented young forward Emanuel Emegha from Strasbourg in 2026, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Posting on X this afternoon, the reliable Italian journalist says Emegha’s move is “here we go”, meaning it’s essentially a done deal, barring final formalities and an official announcement.

It seems other clubs were also starting to show an interest in Emegha, and Chelsea wanted to anticipate them by moving first.

Their links with Strasbourg will have surely helped, and now it seems everything is in place for the 22-year-old to join the Blues next year.

Fabrizio Romano breaks Emanuel Emegha to Chelsea transfer move

?? EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea will sign Emanuel Emegha in 2026, pre agreement done. Here we go!#CFC anticipate Champions League and Premier League clubs keen on Emegha as he wanted to stay at Strasbourg, lead them in Europe… …and then join Chelsea on 7 year contract from 2026. ?? pic.twitter.com/mlLiKXoSAf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 12, 2025

This looks like smart business by CFC to get there before anyone else did, with the young Dutchman now set to sign a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

That’s another exciting attacking addition for Enzo Maresca after the arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer.

UPDATE: This has now quickly also been confirmed on Chelsea’s official site!

Chelsea will continue to be busy in the transfer market

As reported yesterday for the Daily Briefing, Chelsea are also eyeing up even more exciting young talents as they plan to keep being busy in the transfer market in the months ahead.

Morgan Rogers to Chelsea is one to watch as a priority for the west London giants, while other top youngsters like Kenan Yildiz and Malick Fofana are also being looked at.

Strasbourg’s recent signing Julio Enciso is also viewed as a future Chelsea player after he was recently snapped up by BlueCo from Brighton.