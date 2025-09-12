“Chelsea got the better deal” – Former Blue makes shock claim about Alexander Isak

Joao Pedro and Alexander Isak (Photo by Justin Setterfield, George Wood/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin has made the bold claim about Joao Pedro looking like a better deal than Alexander Isak this summer.

Pedro joined Chelsea from Brighton for about half the price Liverpool paid Newcastle United for Isak, and Nevin seems in no doubt that the Blues did the better bit of business.

Pedro impressed at Brighton and has shone at the start of his Chelsea career so far, playing a key role for Enzo Maresca’s side as they won the Club World Cup in the summer.

Numerous outlets have the Brazilian’s transfer fee at just £60m, and though he’s not as good as Isak, it’s also surely a bit crazy to argue that the Sweden international is worth more than double.

Chelsea praised for smart transfer business with Joao Pedro

“He (Isak) is a fabulous player; he’s probably better than Joao Pedro at the moment, but if you’re looking at smart money, then Chelsea has got the better deal,” Nevin told Betway.

“Chelsea would have made back that Joao Pedro money from the sales they’ve made this summer and from the Club World Cup as well.”

Chelsea badly needed new signings up front this summer after the poor form of Nicolas Jackson in the last few years.

Jackson ended up joining Bayern Munich on loan, and Pedro has been brought in alongside Liam Delap.

Can Chelsea’s young side challenge Liverpool?

Isak, meanwhile, is a major statement signing for Liverpool as they’ve only gone from strength to strength since winning the Premier League title last season.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Pedro and other young talents like Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho and Jorrel Hato can help Chelsea compete for the title this term.

CFC don’t look far away, but they’re relying on youth whereas LFC have ready-made superstars such as Isak and Florian Wirtz ready to help them retain their crown.