Sunderland already planning to sign defender in January

Jhon Lucumi in action for Bologna vs Roma (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Sunderland are reportedly already making important plans for the January transfer window as they look to strengthen their defence.

The Black Cats were keen to sign Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi during the summer, though the Serie A giants held firm and didn’t let the Colombia international leave.

Sunderland got into quite advanced talks with the player at the time, however, and it’s now anticipated that they’ll try again for him when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Sources in South America state that Sunderland have already decided they plan to pursue Lucumi as a top target once again, so it will be interesting to see if they come up with an offer to convince Bologna.

Jhon Lucumi remains top Sunderland transfer target

It seems clear that Sunderland are not giving up on Lucumi, so they must have some degree of confidence that he’s keen on the move to the Stadium of Light.

Latest reports suggest that the 27-year-old would like to play in the Premier League, while he’s also yet to sign a new contract with his current club.

Bologna currently have Lucumi tied down until the year 2027, so it could soon be wise for them to consider offers for him if he shows no sign of agreeing a new deal.

If the Italians kick the can down the road to summer 2026, then they’d surely have to consider offers well below market value for Lucumi.

Either that, or they’ll likely end up losing him for free a year later, so this certainly seems like one to watch again in January.