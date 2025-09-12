Arne Slot on the “thing that pleases me the most” about Alexander Isak’s transfer to Liverpool

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Arne Slot and Alexander Isak
Arne Slot and Alexander Isak (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images, Liverpool FC)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken out on the superb work of the club’s recruitment team in getting the Alexander Isak transfer deal over the line.

The Sweden international ended up joining Liverpool from Newcastle United right at the end of the transfer window in a British record deal.

Isak established himself as one of the very finest strikers in Europe during his time at St James’ Park, and he should be a very exciting addition to Slot’s squad.

The Dutch tactician, speaking at his press conference today, gave big credit to Richard Hughes and other key LFC chiefs in being able to complete such an ambitious signing late on in the summer.

Alexander Isak in Liverpool training
Alexander Isak in Liverpool training (Photo via Liverpool FC)

Arne Slot on Alexander Isak’s transfer to Liverpool

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano in the X post below, Slot said: “The thing that pleases me the most is us getting the deal from Isak over the line. Richard, ownership, everyone worked so hard to get that deal done. We’ve to build him up gradually. We have not signed him for next 2 weeks, we have signed him for six years!”

Liverpool fans will be itching to see Isak making his debut for the club, but Slot’s words perhaps suggest that that won’t necessarily come this weekend.

The Reds take on Burnley in their next Premier League game, and it might be that Isak will have to make do with a place on the bench to start off with.

Even if the 25-year-old is the kind of player you’d want in your team straight away, it’s also the case that he’s unlikely to be fully match fit.

As we know, Isak sat out Newcastle’s pre-season preparations and the first few games of the new season, so he will still need a bit more time before being fully up to speed and able to give his best in a Liverpool shirt.

