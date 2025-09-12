Lucas Paqueta in action for Brazil (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta has appeared to confirm that this will be his final season at the London Stadium.

The Brazil international has had mixed success during his time with the Hammers, initially impressing as a star player in the team before struggling with consistency.

Paqueta’s future then came into serious doubt this summer, as Aston Villa were strongly linked with an interest in him by the Daily Mail and others.

In the end, the 28-year-old stayed put, but he’s posted on social media about how he’s planning for this to be his final season with West Ham.

Lucas Paqueta makes transfer decision clear in emotional Instagram post

Taking to Instagram, Paqueta outlined his commitment to staying with West Ham, but seemingly only for one more season.

It remains to be seen if the club will agree to this, of course, as the player is technically under contract with the east Londoners until 2027.

Still, regarding his future, Paqueta posted: “It’s about choosing those who welcomed you, who never judged you, who believed in you until the very last moment, who loved you and made you feel at home,” Paqueta said.

“It’s about staying loyal not only when you had everything, but also when there was nothing.

“It’s not time to say goodbye yet!

“Let’s go together for one more season!”

Should West Ham sell Lucas Paqueta?

WHUFC supporters will likely have mixed views about what should be done with Paqueta.

On his day, the former Lyon man is a superb talent capable of influencing games at the very highest level.

Still, he’s never been the most reliably consistent performer, and it seems very obvious now that his heart is not quite in it for the long term.

From that point of view, West Ham might do well to cash in on him while they still can, though of course a suitable replacement must also be a priority.