“He’ll be gutted” – Chelsea legend admits Blues star will be disappointed by this shock transfer decision

Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin has claimed that young Blues striker Marc Guiu will have been “gutted” to be recalled from his loan at Sunderland.

The talented young Spaniard had been loaned out to Sunderland earlier in the summer after a lack of first-team playing opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

However, Guiu then saw his loan spell cut very short as Enzo Maresca’s side ended up making the surprise decision to recall him after the injury to Liam Delap.

With Nicolas Jackson also leaving, joining Bayern Munich on loan, Chelsea suddenly found themselves short up front, so decided to bring Guiu back.

Marc Guiu will be gutted to be back at Chelsea

Nevin feels Guiu will surely be really disappointed that he couldn’t stay at Sunderland, where he surely would have had more opportunities to play regularly and develop his game.

Speaking to Betway about Guiu’s return to CFC, Nevin said: “He must be quite gutted, actually, because I’ve been to see Sunderland this season and they look like a really exciting side.

“It’s a young team, and for Guiu, it was a huge opportunity to get some games under his belt. He would have played a big part rather than coming off the bench or starting in less meaningful games, so I do think he’ll be gutted with how it’s worked out.

“On the other hand, he’s a Chelsea player, and he understands that he is still a young player developing.

“From talking to people at Chelsea, they really rate him highly and that he will come good for this football club.

“They thought the move to Sunderland would be great for him and for his development to build up some Premier League experience.

“Chelsea have done it a lot over the years, and I think the club would have explained that to him in terms of his pathway to the first team.

“It might feel like he’s been messed about, but he will know that he is a Chelsea man. They have big hopes for him, and there’s a lot of belief that he can do it, so in fact, there’s an opportunity for him to come back and impress.”

Guiu will now hope he can get a chance at Chelsea this season, but overall he’s surely someone they’ll look at loaning out again in the near future, perhaps as soon as January when Delap is back from injury.