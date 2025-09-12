Adam Wharton takes a shot for Crystal Palace against Manchester City in the FA Cup final (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to make a bid in the region of €60m (£52m) for the transfer of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Wharton is also a target for Manchester United, as covered in more detail in an exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

It seems the England international is also likely to have serious interest from Spain, with Defensa Central claiming Madrid could big bid money for him.

Wharton is clearly an exceptional young talent and it’s easy to imagine him being a hit at any number of top clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe.

Where next for Adam Wharton as transfer interest hots up?

Wharton seems like he’ll have plenty of options for whenever he eventually decides to leave Palace, and it will be interesting to see if he’s tempted by a move abroad.

The Eagles would surely rather let the 21-year-old go to a foreign club if possible, or else they’ll have to cope with losing him to a rival.

Wharton looks like he could be ideal for Xabi Alonso‘s style of play, giving Los Blancos a long-term replacement for Toni Kroos as a deep-lying playmaker.

Crystal Palace set for further player sales?

Palace ended up having to sell Eberechi Eze to Arsenal in the summer, and that followed the departure of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich the year before.

The south Londoners won’t want to lose more key names, but Marc Guehi is in the final year of his contract.

We understand Liverpool remain confident of signing Guehi once he becomes a free agent, while Wharton will clearly also be one to watch.

This is far from ideal for Palace after the remarkable progress they’ve made in recent times, winning the FA Cup final last season and the Community Shield at the beginning of this campaign.