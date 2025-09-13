Video: Alejandro Garnacho to blame for Brentford equaliser on Chelsea debut

Alejandro Garnacho lost his man for Brentford's equaliser against Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Chelsea new-boy Alejandro Garnacho looks like he may have been to blame for that very late Brentford equaliser on Saturday night.

Fabio Carvalho snuck in at the back post to make it 2-2 in the dying moments of the game, with Garnacho going to sleep and losing his man.

The Argentina international recently joined from Chelsea from Manchester United, and it’s probably fair to say that there’ll be a few Blues fans who weren’t that sure about the deal.

Garnacho was never particularly consistent or hard working enough at Man Utd, and it’s perhaps moments like this that illustrate why they let him go this summer…

Fabio Carvalho steals a point for Brentford deep into stoppage-time! ? pic.twitter.com/OgqsOFWntb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2025

Even if Garnacho isn’t primarily on the pitch to defend, moments like this late in the game are when you want every single player to be 100% switched on.

Garnacho had a job to do but just wasn’t focused enough on the danger, and that’s cost Enzo Maresca’s side two points.

See below for further analysis as Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp clearly felt Garnacho should have done better here…

"It's on you" ?? Jamie Redknapp says Garnacho should have been marking Carvalho ahead of Brentford's equaliser ? pic.twitter.com/qKuxpH1wEU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2025

Why did Chelsea sign Alejandro Garnacho?

While it’s still very early days for Garnacho at Chelsea, it’s somewhat puzzling that the west London giants made him one of their priorities this summer.

The 21-year-old didn’t do that much to impress during his time at United, and Chelsea didn’t really need any more attacking players anyway.

In fact, they even sold Noni Madueke to Arsenal earlier in the summer, leaving them with a gap to fill, and leading to Garnacho joining.

But Madueke is now impressing for Arsenal and would surely have been the better option for CFC out wide than the unconvincing Garnacho.

It will be interesting to see if Maresca can work out how to get the best out of the player and help him turn his career around.