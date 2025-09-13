“To be assessed” – Journalist provides update on Martin Odegaard injury in fresh blow for Arsenal

Martin Odegaard is replaced by Ethan Nwaneri (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard went off injured in today’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest in what is yet another blow for the Gunners already this season.

We’re only in the fourth league match of the 2025/26 campaign, and Arsenal are already without numerous important players.

Both Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are out of today’s game, while Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are also long-term absentees.

Now it seems Odegaard has given Arsenal yet another worry as he had to go off in the first half of today’s game against Forest.

See below as journalist Fabrizio Romano says the Norway international will now be assessed for a shoulder problem…

??? Martin Ødegaard, out with new shoulder injury to be assessed by Arsenal staff. pic.twitter.com/qclctAX41W — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 13, 2025

“Martin Odegaard, out with new shoulder injury to be assessed by Arsenal staff,” Romano posted.

It’s obviously a bit early to know how serious this is, and further details will probably come from Mikel Arteta after the end of the game.

Arsenal’s rotten luck with injuries continues

Last season, we saw Arsenal having similar injury problems, and it really derailed their campaign.

At times, it meant AFC had to play with Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker as both Havertz and Jesus were out.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Saka were among other players to miss large chunks of the season, and fans will be desperate not to see a repeat of this.

Arsenal do at least have a stronger squad now, with plenty of new arrivals coming in this summer to help provide Arteta with more depth.

That should give Arsenal more options even if they are hit with a long list of injuries, with Cristhian Mosquera currently filling in well for Saliba in defence, while Noni Madueke is a high-quality alternative to Saka on the right flank.

Despite the bad news of Odegaard’s injury, Arsenal fans will be pleased to see they’re 2-0 up at the time of writing.