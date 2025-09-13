Video: Awkward moment as Arsenal star responds to being called “selfish” by Martin Keown

Noni Madueke and Martin Keown speak after the Arsenal game (TNT Sports)

There was a slightly awkward moment between Arsenal winger Noni Madueke and Gunners legend Martin Keown as they spoke after today’s win over Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal put in a fine display to beat Forest 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium, and Madueke really caught the eye as he continued his strong start since joining from Chelsea in the summer.

The England international wasn’t the most popular signing when talk of the deal first emerged, and Keown admitted to his face today that he was unsure about him as well.

Watch below as Keown told Madueke that he felt he was a bit “selfish” with his playing style at Chelsea, which prompted some awkward laughter…

"It's going to be special" ? Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke reflect on Arsenal's win, look ahead to their Champions League debuts and address Ribery x Robben comparisons… ? ?? @lynseyhipgrave1 | @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/kaT53bJ2VS — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 13, 2025

You can sense that Madueke was perhaps a bit surprised to hear that comment from Keown, and he laughed as the presenter tried to break the tension by telling him he’s allowed to tell the pundit that he’s “talking rubbish”.

Noni Madueke proving critics wrong at Arsenal

Madueke was a surprise signing for Arsenal this summer, but perhaps we’re now all getting an idea about why Mikel Arteta wanted him.

The 23-year-old was a little inconsistent at Chelsea, but he’s now doing really well in the difficult role of filling in for injured AFC star Bukayo Saka.

Given how influential Saka has been for Arsenal in recent years, few players would have been able to step up as well as Madueke has.

Arsenal have better strength in depth after Madueke signing

Arsenal fans will be delighted with how Madueke is doing, and they’ll hope he can keep this up after such a strong start.

Capable of playing on the right or the left, Madueke will surely help Arsenal a lot this season as they’ll need plenty of cover judging by their recent injury problems.

Saka is out, as are other key players like Kai Havertz, William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus, while Martin Odegaard went off in the Forest game.