Arsenal player ratings: Martin Zubimendi shines with brace vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal made easy work of Nottingham Forest this afternoon, with their new signings impressing in a 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium.

Martin Zubimendi scored twice for the Gunners and Viktor Gyokeres finished off a fine Eberechi Eze assist early on in the second half.

Read on to see our full Arsenal player ratings as they reminded everyone why they’re one of the main title favourites for this season…

Arsenal player ratings

David Raya – (6/10) – Not the busiest game he’ll have in terms of saves, but David Raya remains a calming and commanding presence in goal for Arsenal, and often contributes to the team’s positive building out from the back.

Jurrien Timber – (7/10) – A player who hardly ever seems to have a bad game, Jurrien Timber might not be the most flashy right-back, but he gets forward to good effect and always seems to be in the right place with his defensive positioning.

Riccardo Calafiori – (8/10) – A player who’s having a fine season, Riccardo Calafiori once again showed his quality on the ball with a lovely long pass that allowed Eberechi Eze to set up the second goal for Viktor Gyokeres.

Gabriel Magalhaes – (7/10) – Rarely troubled by Forest’s attacking players, but Gabriel was solid as usual in everything he did.

Cristhian Mosquera – (8/10) – Considering his lack of experience, Cristhian Mosquera is doing a superb job in the absence of the injured William Saliba, including a fine last-man tackle to deny a big chance for Forest.

Martin Zubimendi – (9/10) – The clear man of the match with two goals, including the first which was a sublime first-time volley from outside the box to make it 1-0. Forest did their best to clear the set piece, but there’s not much anyone can do about a strike of that quality.

Mikel Merino – (6.5/10) – Not a bad performance as such, but there’s no doubt that this is a player who struggles to look like he fits in as well for Arsenal as he does for the Spanish national team. Read more here from Charles Watts about why that is.

Martin Odegaard – (6/10) – Injured and replaced too early to really make much of an impact in this game. We’ll have to see how serious it is, but Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Norway international will be assessed for a shoulder injury.

Eberechi Eze – (7.5/10) – Not bad for his first start, with a well-taken assist into the box for Gyokeres that will give Arsenal fans plenty of optimism about the team having a better goal threat this season than last. More to come from him though.

Noni Madueke – (8/10) – Yet to get a goal contribution for Arsenal, but there’s no doubt that Noni Madueke looks a different player in a red and white shirt, with the talented 23-year-old looking full of confidence and a major threat throughout this game, ensuring the injured Bukayo Saka wasn’t too badly missed.

Viktor Gyokeres – (8/10) – Scored the kind of goal he was signed to score, job done for Viktor Gyokeres, who is proving to be a real presence up front for Arsenal.

Subs: Ethan Nwaneri (7/10), Leandro Trossard (6.5/10), Declan Rice (6.5/10), Gabriel Martinelli (6/10), Myles Lewis-Skelly (6/10)