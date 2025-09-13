‘I was hammered when I brought him’ – Arteta defends Arsenal signing that caused criticism

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has passionately defended David Raya, describing the Spaniard’s influence at Arsenal as “tremendous” after being heavily criticised for signing him two years ago.

When Arteta sanctioned Raya’s move from Brentford in 2023, eyebrows were raised. Arsenal already had Aaron Ramsdale, who had been signed not long before and had established himself as a fan favourite.

Critics accused Arteta of unnecessary disruption and questioned the logic behind spending £30 million in total on another goalkeeper.

Fast forward to 2025, and Raya has emphatically silenced those doubts. The 29-year-old has conceded just 81 goals in 99 appearances, while keeping an outstanding 41 clean sheets.

David Raya has been highly successful at Arsenal

That form has helped him win back-to-back Premier League Golden Glove awards, making him the most statistically successful goalkeeper in Arsenal’s history over his first 100 games.

Arteta, speaking ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest, was quick to highlight just how remarkable Raya’s numbers are.

When informed of his goalkeeper’s clean sheet record, the Spaniard interrupted with a grin, as reported by The Metro:

“Pretty good? It’s the best in the history of the football club! It’s unbelievable. And I was hammered when I brought him!”

He added:

“That’s perspective as well. When a few months or years go by, it’s really good to look back and reflect. With the help of everybody, he’s had a tremendous impact on the team. What he’s done in that period is an exception.”

Arteta has take the Gunners to another level

Raya’s transformation from a questioned signing to an elite Premier League goalkeeper mirrors Arsenal’s own evolution under Arteta. Since returning to the Emirates in 2019, the Spaniard has taken the Gunners from mid-table mediocrity to genuine title challengers.

While silverware has narrowly eluded them, big signings such as Declan Rice, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Martin Odegaard have been integral to Arsenal’s resurgence.

This summer’s transfer window further showed their ambition, with Eberechi Eze, Martín Zubimendi, and Viktor Gyokeres arriving to strengthen the squad.

With Raya marshalling the defense and Arsenal’s spine reinforced, many believe this season could finally be the one where the Gunners end their long wait for major honours.

