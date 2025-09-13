Liverpool & Arsenal could be set for transfer battle over £40m-rated wonderkid

Ayyoub Bouaddi in action for Lille against Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs keeping an eye on Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi ahead of a potential transfer.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, the 17-year-old midfielder is attracting plenty of interest from a host of top clubs, and could be available for around £40m.

Liverpool and Arsenal are mentioned as suitors, while it also seems likely that Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig could be teams to watch in the race for Bouaddi’s signature.

See below for details on the France Under-21 international’s situation as he approaches the final year of his contract with Lille…

Others who could be keen on bringing Bouaddi to the Premier League are Tottenham, Aston Villa and Brighton.

Still, one imagines if big names like Liverpool and Arsenal step up their interest, then they’d be the most tempting options for a young talent like Bouaddi.

Where next for Ayyoub Bouaddi as transfer interest grows?

Bouaddi looks like a player with a big future, but he’ll no doubt want to pick his next move carefully, as it’s coming up to an important stage in his career.

One imagines Bouaddi could actually do well to stay and sign a new contract at Lille, who have a fine track record when it comes to developing top young players.

That could help Bouaddi earn a move later when he’s ready, but he might also be tempted to test himself in English football.

Teams like Villa and Brighton could be good stepping stone clubs for him, but ultimately he looks good enough to eventually end up at a club like Liverpool or Arsenal.

Even though competition would be fierce at those clubs, Bouaddi could learn a lot from being in such elite environments, and they’re also teams who tend to give young players a chance too.