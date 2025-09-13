Reliable reporter claims Chelsea could have competition for €50m transfer target

Malick Fofana in action for the Belgian national team (Photo by Omar Havana/Getty Images)

Chelsea may reportedly be set to face competition from Bayern Munich for the potential transfer of Lyon winger Malick Fofana.

That’s according to Christian Falk in his CF Bayern Insider column, with the German journalist providing some insight into Fofana’s situation.

As recently reported for CaughtOffside, Chelsea have Fofana on a list of targets in attack, along with others such as Morgan Rogers and Kenan Yildiz.

Now Falk is also linking Fofana with Bayern, and it makes sense that the talented young Belgium international would have a host of suitors from around Europe.

We were also previously informed that Fofana would likely cost around €50m, so that’s a tempting price for top clubs looking for signings out wide.

Where next for Malick Fofana amid Chelsea and Bayern links?

It’s worth noting, as made clear in the full report here, that Fofana is not Chelsea’s priority, with Aston Villa star Rogers being top of their list.

The Blues might end up turning to Fofana if they cannot land Rogers, but if Bayern have a stronger interest then they could well end up in pole position for the 20-year-old.

Lyon tend to cash in on their best young talents eventually, so it will be interesting to see if he ends up moving to Chelsea or Bayern in the near future.

It will also be interesting to see if Fofana is targeted to replace Michael Olise at Bayern, as Falk has also reported on some uncertainty over his future as the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City keep an eye on his situation.