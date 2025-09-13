Chelsea player ratings as Moises Caicedo shines but Blues bottle it late on

Cole Palmer celebrates his goal for Chelsea against Brentford (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Chelsea were left frustrated to only come away with a point as they conceded a late equaliser away to Brentford on Saturday evening.

It was far from a classic Blues display, with Cole Palmer coming off the bench to make it 1-1 early in the second half, while Moises Caicedo looked like he’d won it late on with a superb strike.

However, Brentford managed a stoppage time goal to make it 2-2, in a result that was probably fair overall.

Read on for our player ratings after what will feel like an important three points for Chelsea…

Chelsea player ratings

Robert Sanchez – (6/10) – Perhaps not entirely convincing on the Brentford goal, even if it was a decent finish, but made a save and mostly looked solid throughout.

Wesley Fofana – (5/10) – Coming in as a makeshift right-back, Wesley Fofana looked highly unconvincing in this role, and generally a little off the pace. Hooked for Reece James at half time.

Jorrel Hato – (5/10) – Also pretty poor today, Jorrel Hato was another who looked off the pace and who didn’t last long, with Marc Cucurella subbed on to replace him in the second half.

Tosin Adarabioyo – (6/10) – Not really strong enough on the Brentford goal as he was slow to read the danger and could’ve done more to close the player down, but otherwise solid.

Trevoh Chalobah – (7/10) – A strong performance at the back, with some good passing and leadership in what was a real test for Chelsea.

Moises Caicedo – (8.5/10) – Not his best game, but provided the quality when it mattered most with a stunning late goal to give Chelsea an important three points.

Enzo Fernandez – (7/10) – Grew into the game, but also not really at his best and looking like a player who returned from a long flight around the world for international duty with Argentina.

Facundo Buonanotte – (6/10) – One or two moments where he showed his quality, but overall not enough to make a brilliant impression, and one of a few players to be hooked at half time.

Pedro Neto – (6.5/10) – Hard-working and lively, but nothing Pedro Neto tried quite came off for him this evening.

Jamie Gittens – (5.5/10) – Looked worryingly out of his depth, but it’s still early days for Jamie Gittens in the Premier League. Subbed off early in the second half.

Joao Pedro – (6.5/10) – Couldn’t get on the scoresheet today, but he has quality and gives Chelsea a presence up front that they’ve lacked in recent years.

Subs: Cole Palmer (8/10), Tyrique George (6.5/10), Reece James (7/10), Marc Cucurella (7/10), Alejandro Garnacho (6.5/10)