“No way back” – Enzo Maresca’s blunt admission about two Chelsea stars

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca acknowledges the fans (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

When Enzo Maresca took over at Chelsea, there was a clear expectation that big changes were coming. Some players have embraced the new era; others, unfortunately, have been left behind.

In his most recent statement, Maresca has drawn a line under the futures of Axel Disasi and Raheem Sterling, confirming that there is “no way back” for either player into Chelsea’s first‐team setup.

Both Disasi and Sterling have been part of what’s being referred to as Chelsea’s “bomb squad” of outcasts, players who were unable to secure moves during the recent transfer window and are now training separately from the first team.

Enzo Maresca did not mince his words about Sterling & Disasi

They’re doing so on different pitches, at different times, with limited or no interaction with the core squad. Articulating his intention plainly, Maresca said he hasn’t seen either of them since the season began.

About the future of the two players at Chelsea, Maresca said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“There’s NO way back into our squad for Axel Disasi and Raheem Sterling”.

For Disasi, there were reported loan offers from Premier League clubs, and some interest abroad, but he turned down moves to both West Ham and Bournemouth.

He had apparently hoped to return to Monaco, where he previously played and where he has strong emotional ties. Nevertheless, none of those options materialised in the way that would lead to him being part of Maresca’s plans.

Sterling, meanwhile, has had a similarly difficult time, despite public speculation of interested clubs and potential transfers, nothing came through before the deadline, leaving him stuck outside Maresca’s squad.

Chelsea boss has shown a ruthless mentality

Maresca appears committed to building a clear core squad, cutting away from fringe players.

The training separation sends a strong message about professionalism, expectations, and squad unity.

It also suggests that Chelsea are willing to carry the financial burden of contracts if necessary, even if that means paying players who are not part of the playing squad.

