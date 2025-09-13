“I’ll be honest with you” – Gary Neville admits he was wrong about Arsenal signing

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Gary Neville, former Manchester United captain turned pundit, has made a U-turn in recent about Noni Madueke, claiming the young forward is now ready to start Premier League matches, and even suggesting that Arsenal could turn to him earlier than many expect.

This is a complete change from Neville’s previous comments, where he had urged caution over whether Madueke’s raw talent was polished enough for consistent top-flight minutes.

Madueke joined Arsenal from Premier League rivals Chelsea this summer in a big money move and while many criticised the move from the Gunners, the player is proving his critics wrong with his recent performances.

Noni Madueke has proved Gary Neville wrong

Neville had earlier pointed to consistency issues and the need for Madueke to show he could deliver under pressure.

Now, however, he seems to have shifted his stance, citing recent performances and growth in maturity, Neville believes the winger could contribute meaningfully to Arsenal’s first team, sooner rather than later.

Speaking on The Overlap, Neville admitted:

“I’ll be honest with you, I’d seen him play quite a lot at Chelsea and when Arsenal signed him I thought, I can see why Chelsea sort of let him go. I tell you – what a different player at Arsenal, and in the England games in the last few weeks.”

New Arsenal signing has been impressive

Madueke has been impressive for Arsenal and has shown his brilliance this season.

The right-winger has been consistent for Thomas Tuchel’s England side and his performances have caught the attention of the viewers.

With Bukayo Saka recovering from an injury at the moment, Madueke is expected to feature regularly in the matches moving forward.

Although Saka’s return might limit his minutes but right now, the former Chelsea man has the opportunity to prove himself and show the world why the Gunners paid big money to sign him.

