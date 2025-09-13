Decision made: Liverpool star informs club he won’t sign new contract as transfer destination named

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Arne Slot
Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Arne Slot (Photo by Carl Recine, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool central defender Ibrahima Konate has reportedly informed the club that he won’t be signing a new contract at Anfield.

The France international has been a hugely important player for the Reds, but it now seems he’s made up his mind to move on for a new challenge.

Konate is said to have informed Liverpool of his decision, and they’ve accepted it, according to Fichajes.

The report states that this now points towards Konate moving to Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

Fabrizio Romano has spoken on YouTube about Real having a genuine interest in Konate, and it’s clear this has been one to watch for some time now.

Is Ibrahima Konate really set to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid?

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool
Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

As we recently covered, Konate’s future has been uncertain for a while, with interest from Real Madrid and possibly even Chelsea.

The 26-year-old is fast approaching becoming a free agent, so LFC are really running out of time to tie him down to a new contract.

As things stand, it seems inevitable that Konate will be leaving Liverpool on a free transfer, and a top club like Real Madrid would likely love the chance to sign a player as good as that.

Ibrahima Konate exit looks like another blow for Liverpool

Although it was mostly a positive summer transfer window for Liverpool as they signed big names like Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, there was the blow of losing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

More Stories / Latest News
Marc Guehi warming up for Crystal Palace, plus 'breaking news' banner
Top tier journalist says Liverpool transfer target “an ideal option” for Bayern Munich
Mikel Merino warming up, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
“What we need…” – Mikel Arteta explains surprise decision to bench Arsenal star vs Nottingham Forest
Mikel Arteta celebrates during Arsenal's win over Nottingham Forest
“Wow” – Arteta reveals what Madueke said that made him “more convinced” to sign him for Arsenal

The England international also ran down his contract and ended up making the move to Madrid, in what initially looked like would be a free transfer but ended up being a small fee in order to get him in a bit earlier to play in the Club World Cup.

It now looks like Konate could do something similar, so Liverpool will need to start work on a replacement for this important player.

More Stories Ibrahima Konate

2 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. At least we KNOW he will leave and so must make moves to side track him whilst we develop a replacement, as we have the means. We managed without him before so it is now to play others in his place ( we should not be keeping him active simply to help RM get a fit player). He says he has his ambitions so we say we have ours. He is now a not wanted on board baggage. Drop him.

    Reply

  2. if the worst did not move, the best will not come. If Konate has decided to move on, they should please allow him to go. Liverpool is not a club that detained or force a player to sign a new contract after all there are better option.
    Thanks

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *