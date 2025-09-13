Report: Chelsea transfer target bags goal and assist in front of watching Blues scouts

Kenan Yildiz with his Juventus teammates vs Inter Milan (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Chelsea scouts were reportedly present as Kenan Yildiz scored a superb goal for Juventus and also grabbed an assist in the win over Inter Milan.

Juve eventually triumphed 4-3 in a crazy game against their rivals, and Yildiz was one of the most impressive performers on the day.

The talented young Turkey international found the back of the net with a powerful long-range effort that beat Yann Sommer, and he generally shone in a free role behind the main striker Dusan Vlahovic.

According to Mark Brus, writing for the Daily Briefing, Chelsea had scouts present to watch Yildiz in this game as he’s one of their top attacking targets for 2026.

Kenan Yildiz among Chelsea’s top transfer targets

Discussing the Yildiz situation, Brus made it clear that he’s not necessarily the Blues’ top priority in that position, but he’s clearly being monitored alongside others like Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers.

“Yildiz is not necessarily going to be Chelsea’s number one target, I remain informed that that will be Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers,” Brus wrote.

“However, I just thought I’d post this update as Chelsea scouts were at today’s game and they’ll surely have been impressed with what they saw.

“Reminder: he won’t come cheap – I was last told Juve would want to start negotiations at at least €80m, and that’s probably only risen since then.”

Chelsea continue to chase elite young talents

Chelsea’s current owners continue to pursue the very finest young players in the world, and Yildiz is certainly right up there.

The 20-year-old will surely be hard for Juventus to hold on to, and Chelsea could be just the right project for him to continue his development.

CFC notably wanted Xavi Simons in the summer, but he ended up joining Tottenham instead, so it makes sense that the west London giants are now looking at the likes of Yildiz and Rogers as alternatives.