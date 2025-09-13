Leeds United player already looking for exit despite joining last year

Leeds United flag in the corner (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Swiss right-back Isaac Schmidt, currently on loan at Werder Bremen from Leeds United, has made it clear that his ambitions lie in making the move permanent.

The 25-year-old has made up his mind to seal a permanent move away from the club in order to continue his development.

After signing for Leeds in August 2024 for approximately £2.5 million, Schmidt found first-team opportunities hard to come by. Competition from Junior Firpo and Jayden Bogle for the full-back slots left Schmidt on the periphery during the 2024/25 season.

Isaac Schmidt is ready to leave Leeds United

With Leeds fighting for promotion protection and squad depth, Schmidt’s spells in the senior squad were limited, and he was unable to establish himself as a regular.

He joined Bremen this summer on loan and now he is determined to make the move permanent.

“I’m currently looking for an apartment so I can really settle in Bremen,” Schmidt told Bild.

“I’d like to play for Werder for a longer period. That’s my big goal. Of course, I know that a lot will depend on my performance here.”

Schmidt made a bright start in the Bundesliga. He came off the bench in a match that saw Bremen 3-1 down to Bayer Leverkusen, and scored within five minutes of entering the pitch (coming on in the 71st minute and scoring in the 76th) to help reduce the deficit. Ultimately, Bremen rescued a point deep into injury time.

The Swiss international has impressed when given chances

Schmidt’s performances at Bremen have not gone unnoticed at international level. He earned further call-ups to the Swiss national team, again coming off the bench in recent wins, which suggests that regular club football is helping his reputation.

Off the pitch, Schmidt has expressed a wish to settle in Bremen. He has publicly stated his intent to find an apartment there and his hope of staying beyond the loan, showing that his desire for a permanent move is not purely professional but personal as well.

If his form in the Bundesliga continues to impress, coupled with his willingness to settle in Bremen, both the club and player seem ready to make the move permanent.

