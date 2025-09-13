“Liverpool are watching him” – Journalist reveals club could struggle to keep Reds transfer target

Michael Olise in action for Bayern Munich against Hamburg (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly both watching Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, according to Christian Falk in his CF Bayern Insider column.

Olise has shone for Bayern after initially impressing in the Premier League with Crystal Palace, and one imagines there’ll be a lot of interest in bringing him back to England at some point.

Falk says Liverpool and Man City are both keeping an eye on Olise’s situation, with the France international’s future at Bayern seemingly not guaranteed.

According to Falk, it might be tricky for Bayern to give Olise the pay rise that he might well feel he’s warranted due to his terrific form since joining the club.

This could perhaps present an opportunity to top English sides like Liverpool, who can most likely afford to pay more.

Michael Olise on Liverpool’s radar, says Christian Falk

“The case of Michael Olise’s contract at Bayern Munich bears some similarity to Jamal Musiala’s case – if you wait a little too long, it’s getting difficult,” Falk said.

“In the past, clubs would happily open such talks a year before the contract expired. But now, things are different! If you see such quality as Olise possesses, you have to do it much earlier, otherwise, the Premier League will be quick to swoop. Manchester City are watching him, Liverpool are watching him.

“As long as his contract is running, you have a chance to keep him. Now, Bayern need to see if they can convince him that his future is in Munich. On the one hand, there is an argument to boost his salary in line with the quality of his performances, but on the other hand, Bayern still want to lower salaries throughout the squad. So, it’s not easy!”

Michael Olise eyed to replace Mohamed Salah

As previously reported on CaughtOffside, there is genuine interest from Liverpool in Olise, as the Merseyside giants might soon need to think about bringing in a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Salah recently signed a new Liverpool contract and will surely remain a hugely important player for Arne Slot’s side for another year or two.

After that, however, Olise looks like he could be ideal to come in and take Salah’s place on that right-hand side.