Report: Man United attacker already thinking about shock move next year

Jadon Sancho, once one of England’s brightest attacking prospects, is drawing attention again, this time from across the Atlantic.

According to Teamtalk, several Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs are seriously considering making a move for the 25-year-old winger ahead of the next transfer window.

What makes this story especially interesting is that Sancho has not ruled out the possibility of leaving Europe and testing the waters in the United States, where expectations may be different and pressurised scrutiny less intense.

Jadon Sancho failed to impress at Man United

Since his high-profile transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United in 2021, Sancho has struggled to live up to the billing.

His performances and consistency have dipped, and he has fallen out of favour. He was sent on loan to Chelsea who decided against making his move permanent. This summer, Aston Villa signed him in a loan move and the player is hoping that this move can revive his faltering career.

Though Villa are exploring the possibility of a permanent move, that option remains speculative until Sancho has had a chance to truly settle and perform at Villa Park.

Meanwhile, Man United retain an option to extend his contract for another season, which complicates any free-transfer talks that might materialise.

European clubs are keen on signing Sancho next year

European clubs are not sitting idle either. Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have reportedly shown interest if Sancho becomes available on a free.

But for Sancho, MLS represents a unique proposition, a competitive league, growing profile, attractive lifestyle propositions, and perhaps most importantly, less of the intense spotlight and pressure that come with Premier League and top European leagues.

For Sancho, the coming months are likely to be decisive. If he performs well on loan, he might re-establish himself in Europe. But if he doesn’t, the MLS interest could provide a lifeline.

