Man United icon frontrunner for new job after summer departure

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Man United flag
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy may be preparing to return to the dugout soon.

After parting ways with Leicester City following their relegation from the Premier League, Van Nistelrooy is being considered as a candidate for the managerial vacancy at FC Twente in the Eredivisie, according to ESPN’s Karim El Ahmadi (via Sport Witness).

Van Nistelrooy left Leicester by mutual consent in late June 2025, after overseeing a disappointing campaign that saw the club finish bottom of the Premier League, 13 points adrift of safety.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy could make return to management soon

During his tenure, his side secured only five league wins. Before Leicester, his coaching resume includes being manager of PSV Eindhoven (where he won the Dutch Cup and made strong showings in domestic competitions), assisting at Man United, and even serving as interim manager at United for a brief period.

Now, with FC Twente having dismissed Joseph Oosting, Van Nistelrooy has emerged as one of the considered options to lead the Dutch side.

The Twente job could represent both a homecoming and a chance for Van Nistelrooy to rebuild his managerial reputation after the Leicester setback.

There is, however, no official confirmation yet that he has been offered the position or has accepted any discussions.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
‘I was hammered when I brought him’ – Arteta defends Arsenal signing that caused criticism
Man United flag
Deadline Day drama: Man United failed to sign wide attacker in surprise late move
Man United breaking news
Report: Man United eye January move for position that has caused Amorim a massive headache

Man United icon is still inexperienced at the top level

Ruud van Nistelrooy, Manager of Leicester City, shows appreciation to the fans
Ruud van Nistelrooy during his time at Leicester City (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

While Van Nistelrooy brings name recognition, pedigree as a player, and some success in Dutch football, his recent spell at Leicester raises questions.

or Twente, bringing him in would send a signal of intent, hoping he can stabilise the club and deliver consistent results.

As with many coaching vacancies, the devil will be in the details, club support, the transfer budget, and how well Van Nistelrooy can translate his profile into winning performances.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Man Utd & Chelsea all monitoring one of the best young talents of his generation

More Stories Ruud van Nistelrooy

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *