Man United icon frontrunner for new job after summer departure

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy may be preparing to return to the dugout soon.

After parting ways with Leicester City following their relegation from the Premier League, Van Nistelrooy is being considered as a candidate for the managerial vacancy at FC Twente in the Eredivisie, according to ESPN’s Karim El Ahmadi (via Sport Witness).

Van Nistelrooy left Leicester by mutual consent in late June 2025, after overseeing a disappointing campaign that saw the club finish bottom of the Premier League, 13 points adrift of safety.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy could make return to management soon

During his tenure, his side secured only five league wins. Before Leicester, his coaching resume includes being manager of PSV Eindhoven (where he won the Dutch Cup and made strong showings in domestic competitions), assisting at Man United, and even serving as interim manager at United for a brief period.

Now, with FC Twente having dismissed Joseph Oosting, Van Nistelrooy has emerged as one of the considered options to lead the Dutch side.

The Twente job could represent both a homecoming and a chance for Van Nistelrooy to rebuild his managerial reputation after the Leicester setback.

There is, however, no official confirmation yet that he has been offered the position or has accepted any discussions.

Man United icon is still inexperienced at the top level

While Van Nistelrooy brings name recognition, pedigree as a player, and some success in Dutch football, his recent spell at Leicester raises questions.

or Twente, bringing him in would send a signal of intent, hoping he can stabilise the club and deliver consistent results.

As with many coaching vacancies, the devil will be in the details, club support, the transfer budget, and how well Van Nistelrooy can translate his profile into winning performances.

