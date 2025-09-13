Top tier journalist says Liverpool transfer target “an ideal option” for Bayern Munich

Marc Guehi warming up for Crystal Palace (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly face competition from Bayern Munich for the transfer of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi next summer.

The England international has shone in his time in the Premier League and it seems inevitable that he’ll be on the move to a bigger club once he becomes a free agent next summer.

Guehi remains a target for Liverpool after they came close to signing him towards the end of the summer window, but if he becomes a free agent it will surely invite other offers.

Writing for his column for CF Bayern Insider today, top tier German football journalist Christian Falk admitted he could see Guehi also becoming an ideal option for Bayern.

Liverpool to face Bayern competition for Marc Guehi transfer?

“Guehi could be an option for the future, but on this list is also Castello Lukeba from RB Leipzig,” Falk said.

He added that “Guehi would be an ideal option” if Bayern had to replace Dayot Upamecano.

He added: “They’ve already seen that one signing from Crystal Palace, Michael Olise, has worked out really well. So, perhaps that’s the level Bayern Munich are buying at now.”

Liverpool will hope that Guehi remains on course for a move to Anfield, but one imagines a move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs and a new challenge abroad could also be tempting.

Guehi could be ideal for Liverpool amid doubts over Ibrahima Konate

LFC’s potential move for Guehi could get even more important amid doubts over Ibrahima Konate’s future on Merseyside.

There continues to be speculation over the France international, with Fichajes claiming that he’s informed Liverpool that he won’t sign a new contract and will leave as a free agent at the end of this season.

Konate will be hard to replace if he does leave, but Guehi could be an ideal replacement, which will likely be part of why the Reds have been pursuing him.