Newcastle United signing suffers injury setback in major blow to Eddie Howe

Newcastle United’s promising summer signing Jacob Ramsey has been dealt a significant early setback in his Magpies career, an ankle injury sustained during the recent Premier League fixtures is expected to keep him out of action for several weeks.

According to Birmingham Mail, he is likely to miss up to seven matches, including pivotal clashes during October, after the ankle became swollen during the 0–0 draw with Leeds United.

Ramsey, who moved from Aston Villa to Newcastle in a deal understood to be around £39–40 million, picked up the injury against Leeds. How severe the damage is remains to be confirmed, but the swelling has been enough to write him off for a run of fixtures.

“Jacob Ramsey is the only other injury concern we have,” Howe said ahead of Newcastle’s match against Wolves.

“He will miss the game having suffered from that tackle against Leeds. His ankle swelled up at half-time and he had to come off.

“Unfortunately I think he will be missing until after the next international break so that is a big blow.”

Given his high transfer fee and expectations, this injury is a blow not just for Ramsey personally, but for Newcastle, who likely saw him as an integral part of their midfield plans from the get-go.

Newcastle United suffer early season setback

This comes at a difficult time for the club. The Magpies already have key fixtures lined up, both in the Premier League and potentially in European competition, where squad depth will be tested.

Losing Ramsey means fewer midfield options, which puts more pressure on existing players to step up.

Beyond just the short term, there’s also disappointment. Ramsey was signed with a view to being a long-term midfield asset. He showed promise at Villa with good technical ability, strong work rate, and potential to grow. But early injuries could hinder his ability to settle in immediately.

Ramsey’s injury is a significant blot on Newcastle’s early season ambitions. The £40m signing was hailed as a big addition, but injuries are part of football, and now Newcastle will need to respond intelligently.

