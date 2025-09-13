Report: Man United eye January move for position that has caused Amorim a massive headache

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly poised to strengthen their goalkeeping department in the January transfer window, with two highly reputable keepers, Emiliano Martínez and Mike Maignan, on their radar.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, United are seriously considering these options should their current options fail to provide the consistency required at Old Trafford.

This summer, United broke their transfer silence in goal by signing Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp. While the 23-year-old Belgian boasts potential and is part of United’s long-term vision, he remains inexperienced, having played only one full senior season before his Old Trafford move.

Man United prepare for life without Onana

Meanwhile, André Onana has been shipped off on loan to Turkish side Trabzonspor, and back-up Altay Bayındır has yet to convince entirely, having made fewer than 10 Premier League appearances.

This leaves United’s goalkeeping ranks feeling thin, especially if Lammens stutters under the huge pressure that comes with guarding the Old Trafford goal.

Martínez, the Argentina international is a World Cup winner who combines experience and presence in big matches. Even though he’s in his early 30s, his leadership and high-level pedigree are seen as reliable insurance. Fichajes suggest a price in the region of €25 million could be required.

Maignan, the French shot-stopper currently plays for AC Milan. His contract at the San Siro runs until 2026, which could make negotiations more favourable, especially if Milan decide to cash in rather than lose him on a free.

The Red Devils have failed to find a consistent goalkeeper

The club’s willingness to revisit interest in Martínez and Maignan shows both the need for stability and the recognition that goalkeeping mistakes have cost them dearly in recent seasons.

It all depends on how Bayindir and Lammens will perform this season and if they fail to impress, United already have a plan to sign an experienced player to replace them at the club.

Report: Man United attacker already thinking about shock move next year